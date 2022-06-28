Marriott Project Backers Win NJ Appeal Over Failed Land Deal

By Bill Wichert (June 27, 2022, 4:48 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Monday said a trial judge was right to order a hospitality business and its owner to reimburse two investors a combined $350,000 because the company failed to purchase land for the development of a Marriott hotel. The appellate panel upheld that May 2021 judgment against Brightstar Hospitality LLC and Jayendra C. Patel after a bench trial in a lawsuit from Milan Patel and his sister-in-law, Jinga Patel, over their respective $175,000 investments in the business in connection with plans to develop a SpringHill by Marriott hotel in Hanover Township, New Jersey. In siding with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS