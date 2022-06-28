Distributor Says Attys Faked A Lien Claim Doc, Seeks DQ

By Ryan Boysen (June 28, 2022, 3:18 PM EDT) -- Two New York attorneys falsified lien documents to rescue a client's shipping dispute lawsuit, according to their opponents in the litigation, who want the case to be dismissed now that the "fraud on the court" has come to light. In a motion Friday in New York federal court, Ameriway Corp. and its attorneys at Stratum Law LLC say they've caught defendant May Yan Chen's attorneys red-handed in a scheme to fabricate "crucial evidence for their clients." Specifically, Ameriway claims its opponents drafted and then introduced into evidence a backdated terms and conditions of service agreement intended to address a gaping hole...

