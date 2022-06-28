Balwani's Trial Features Tears, Tension And Holmes' Shadow

By Dorothy Atkins (June 27, 2022, 7:40 PM EDT) -- On the heels of ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' high-profile trial and conviction, former Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani's criminal fraud trial has had its own memorable moments, from contentious exchanges between defense counsel and the judge to emotional witness testimony. Prosecutors accuse both former Silicon Valley executives of conspiring to defraud investors and patients with bogus claims about Theranos' blood-testing technology. Holmes was convicted in January after a four-month jury trial on conspiracy and wire fraud counts related to some investors, but she was cleared of charges alleging she defrauded patients. Balwani's trial began March 22 after multiple delays due to...

