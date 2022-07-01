Health Hires: Lewis Brisbois, Troutman Pepper

By Adam Lidgett (July 1, 2022, 3:34 PM EDT) -- Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP and Troutman Pepper have both nabbed new partners in their health-focused practice areas, highlighting Law360's latest roundup of personnel moves in health care and life sciences. Lewis Brisbois Brandon Rhodes Brandon Rhodes is the latest addition to Lewis Brisbois' practice in Lafayette, Louisiana, where he has joined as a partner, according to a June 27 announcement. Rhodes — who was most recently at Becker & Hebert LLC — is a seasoned litigator, having handled cases at various levels including state and federal courts, the announcement said. He has spent his career helping clients in various areas, including...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS