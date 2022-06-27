3rd Circ. Urged To Allow Ammo Maker's Tort Claims

By Rae Ann Varona (June 27, 2022, 8:06 PM EDT) -- Ammunitions broker Battle Born Munitions Inc. asked the Third Circuit to overturn a lower court's finding that it can't bring tort claims against its vendor Dick's Sporting Goods Inc., saying that Dick's knew it would not accept delivery of store-branded bullets when it said it would. Battle Born Munitions said in its appeal that the Pennsylvania district court erred in finding that the state's "gist of the action" doctrine bars tort claims like that of Battle Born Munitions. Under the doctrine, a contract party's actions are regarded as a tort only if the party's conduct violates a "broader social duty owed to...

