Atari Asks 9th Circ. To Revive IP Suit Against Redbubble

By Adam Lidgett (June 28, 2022, 6:21 PM EDT) -- Atari wants the Ninth Circuit to let it have a new trial after it was dealt a loss in its suit alleging Redbubble sold merchandise with images stolen from its signature video games, saying the jury was given incorrect instructions. In a Monday opening brief, Atari challenged an early November jury finding in California federal court that Redbubble, a print-on-demand online marketplace, didn't counterfeit the Atari or Pong trademark directly or vicariously, infringe trademarks for Atari or Pong, or infringe any copyright owned by Atari. Atari said the instructions to the jury restricted infringing use of a trademark just to its use...

