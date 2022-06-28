Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Atari Asks 9th Circ. To Revive IP Suit Against Redbubble

By Adam Lidgett (June 28, 2022, 6:21 PM EDT) -- Atari wants the Ninth Circuit to let it have a new trial after it was dealt a loss in its suit alleging Redbubble sold merchandise with images stolen from its signature video games, saying the jury was given incorrect instructions.

In a Monday opening brief, Atari challenged an early November jury finding in California federal court that Redbubble, a print-on-demand online marketplace, didn't counterfeit the Atari or Pong trademark directly or vicariously, infringe trademarks for Atari or Pong, or infringe any copyright owned by Atari.

Atari said the instructions to the jury restricted infringing use of a trademark just to its use...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!