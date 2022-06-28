Apt. Insurer Says It Has No Duty To Defend In Fatal Shooting

By Hope Patti (June 28, 2022, 1:21 PM EDT) -- An insurer asked a Georgia federal court to find that it has no duty to defend or indemnify the owner of an apartment complex over a wrongful death suit after a man was shot and killed on the property last year, saying the policy's firearms exclusion bars coverage. In a motion for judgment Monday, Penn-America Insurance Co. said it has no coverage obligations to the complex owner, VE Shadowood LP, and a partner company, VE Shadowood GP LLC, for the liability claims asserted in the underlying suit. The underlying wrongful death suit filed by Latisha Baker alleges that the company was...

