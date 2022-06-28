EPA Can't Justify Lax Airline Greenhouse Gas Rule, Court Told

By Clark Mindock (June 28, 2022, 5:48 PM EDT) -- Blue states and environmental groups have told the D.C. Circuit that federal rules for airline greenhouse gas emissions are too lax, won't meaningfully address the climate crisis and are an abdication of clear statutory requirements of the Clean Air Act. In two separate briefs filed Monday, the two groups of challengers to the government's rules said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has a duty to go beyond the airline greenhouse gas emissions rules promulgated by the Trump administration that have since been backed by the Biden administration. The states — represented by 12 attorneys general from California, Illinois, New York and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS