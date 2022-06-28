Atlanta Hotel Asks 11th Circ. To Revive Mold Damage Claim

By Riley Murdock (June 28, 2022, 5:13 PM EDT) -- The owner of an Atlanta Hilton hotel asked the Eleventh Circuit to revive its $20 million water and mold damage suit against Affiliated FM Insurance Co., arguing a Georgia federal court did not consider the actual language of the hotel's "all-risk" insurance policy when it tossed the case. While the policy does not cover the cost of repairing construction defects to the Atlanta Hilton Northeast Hotel, owner Sky Harbor Atlanta Northeast argued in an appellate brief Monday that other damage caused by those defects is covered. If the insurer meant to exclude loss and damage caused by preexisting construction or design...

