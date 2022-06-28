Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NFL Coaches In Race Bias Suit Want Contracts Mostly Public

By Ivan Moreno (June 28, 2022, 2:50 PM EDT) -- Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and two other Black coaches suing the NFL and several teams for alleged race discrimination say their employment contracts should not be fully redacted in filings, arguing the public's interest in having open proceedings is "paramount."

The coaches' letter filed Monday in Manhattan federal court is a response to the defendants' request to submit the contracts in redacted form in support of the NFL's motion to move the case to arbitration. The NFL's request last week said the contracts include arbitration language but argued the "surrounding provisions included in these excerpts" should be redacted....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!