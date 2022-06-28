NFL Coaches In Race Bias Suit Want Contracts Mostly Public

By Ivan Moreno (June 28, 2022, 2:50 PM EDT) -- Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and two other Black coaches suing the NFL and several teams for alleged race discrimination say their employment contracts should not be fully redacted in filings, arguing the public's interest in having open proceedings is "paramount." The coaches' letter filed Monday in Manhattan federal court is a response to the defendants' request to submit the contracts in redacted form in support of the NFL's motion to move the case to arbitration. The NFL's request last week said the contracts include arbitration language but argued the "surrounding provisions included in these excerpts" should be redacted....

