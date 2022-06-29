Flint Jury To Hear From Ex-Gov. After Court Quashes Charges

By Cara Salvatore (June 28, 2022, 10:45 PM EDT) -- A Flint jury will hear recorded testimony from former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder on Wednesday in a civil trial over the Flint water crisis, following the Michigan Supreme Court overturning indictments against three state officials Tuesday. The high court in a surprise Tuesday ruling overturned indictments against former Michigan Department of Health and Human Services officials Nancy Peeler and Nicolas Lyon and Snyder aide Richard Baird, which had been issued after lead-tainted water made its way into city homes in 2014 and 2015. Rather than a normal grand jury, "the prosecution chose to proceed with these cases using what have become...

