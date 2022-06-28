McDonald's Defeats Ex-Workers' No-Poach Claims

By Matthew Perlman (June 28, 2022, 5:13 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal court on Tuesday granted a bid from McDonald's to escape claims from ex-workers over the fast-food chain's alleged past use of no-poach provisions in its franchise agreements, saying there was too much competition for their labor to support an antitrust case. U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso issued an order and opinion granting McDonald's motion for judgment on the pleadings in a pair of consolidated cases brought by former workers Leinani Deslandes and Stephanie Turner, finding that any amendments would be "futile." The judge found previously when denying a class certification bid from the workers that they needed to...

