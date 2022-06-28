Objector Says $8.4M Uber Misclassification Deal Needs Work

By Grace Elletson (June 28, 2022, 4:56 PM EDT) -- An objector raised concerns about the contents of an $8.4 million settlement that aims to shutter an Uber driver misclassification suit, arguing that the court should revisit the deal's release terms, its claim valuations and payout methods that burden the class. William Greyer asked the court Monday to continue or deny final approval of the deal brokered between Uber Technologies Inc. and more than 1,300 California drivers who alleged the ride-hailing service misclassified them as independent contractors before Proposition 22 went into effect. Greyer said the deal problematically releases drivers from claims they never asserted in the suit and that drivers...

