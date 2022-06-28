Ex-GOP Rep. Fortenberry Avoids Prison For Lying To FBI

By Gina Kim (June 28, 2022, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Former U.S. Rep. Jeffrey Fortenberry, R-Neb., won't face prison for lying to the FBI about illicit campaign contributions and instead will be placed on two years of probation and required to pay a $25,000 fine, a Los Angeles federal judge said Tuesday. During Fortenberry's sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr. said that he didn't believe prison was necessary for the former lawmaker, whom the judge acknowledged is "a man of exceptional character" by all accounts, including letters of support provided to the court, and that the wrongful, dishonest conduct "was out of character for Mr. Fortenberry." "One thing that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS