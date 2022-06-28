Shipping Giant Says $2.7M Banana Fight Belongs In SDNY

By Hailey Konnath (June 28, 2022, 9:33 PM EDT) -- Shipping and logistics behemoth MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA has asked the Southern District of New York to step in and block a prominent banana grower from arbitrating its $2.7 million cargo claims, arguing that the claims are "manifestly not subject to any agreement to arbitrate." According to MSC, One Banana North America Corp. is alleging that it is owed more than $2.7 million in damages stemming from 130 delayed banana shipments. One Banana has served MSC with an arbitration demand, but the fruit company is "wrongfully circumventing its contractual obligation to litigate its cargo claims against MSC only before this...

