SL Green Wants Assets Pinned Down In $185M Award Fight

By Caroline Simson (June 28, 2022, 9:24 PM EDT) -- An affiliate of New York commercial office space giant SL Green Realty Corp. on Tuesday filed an urgent motion asking a federal court in New York to freeze assets belonging to HNA Group as it looks to enforce a $185.4 million arbitral award against the failing Chinese conglomerate. 245 Park Member LLC told U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl that there is a "substantial risk" that HNA Group International Co. Ltd. will begin funneling assets out of the court's reach before he can confirm the award, which the company won in a dispute stemming from its $148 million investment in a...

