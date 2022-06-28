Airport Workers, Food Provider Ink $1.3M Time Trimming Deal

By Grace Elletson (June 28, 2022, 8:17 PM EDT) -- Food service workers at Chicago Midway International Airport asked an Illinois federal judge on Tuesday to give an initial green light to a $1.3 million deal brokered with an airport food provider to resolve their proposed class and collective action alleging that the company trimmed hours from workers' timecards. The workers asked the court to preliminarily approve the settlement agreed to by SSP America Inc. that would shutter the suit accusing the company of failing to pay employees for all the time they worked by trimming timecards in the company's timekeeping system. The parties agreed that the deal is a strong...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS