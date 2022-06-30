Mental Health Record Discovery Lessons In Bryant Crash Suit

By Lee Brenner and Ethan Ames (June 30, 2022, 2:42 PM EDT) -- More than two years have passed since the tragic helicopter crash that killed basketball player Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant and all others on board the Jan. 26, 2020, flight. Since that time, several cases related to the crash have been working their way through the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, including two brought by Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Kobe Bryant and mother of Gianna Bryant. One case, brought by Vanessa Bryant against the owners of the helicopter and the estate of the helicopter's pilot, was settled by the parties and voluntarily dismissed with prejudice...

