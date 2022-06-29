1st Circ. Affirms Whole Foods Win In Workers' BLM Mask Case

By Hailey Konnath (June 28, 2022, 11:25 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Tuesday said a Massachusetts federal court was correct to throw out Whole Foods workers' discrimination claims stemming from the disciplining of employees who wore Black Lives Matter face masks to work, holding there could plausibly be non-race-related reasons for the dress code enforcement. The three-judge panel affirmed the district court's ruling, although it noted that its rationale differs somewhat from the lower court's decision. Ultimately, the First Circuit said that the workers' claims that their employer selectively enforced its dress code against those supporting Black Lives Matter are more about suspicious timing than about selective enforcement. And...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS