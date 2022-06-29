Real Estate Rumors: Dependable Equities, Thor, Lennar

By Andrew McIntyre (June 29, 2022, 5:57 PM EDT) -- New York developer Dependable Equities has picked up a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, development site for $22.9 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Wednesday. The deal is for 2.03 acres on Southeast Third Avenue, where a 14,773-square-foot office building currently sits, and the buyer is currently working on plans for redevelopment, according to the report. The seller is an entity managed by investor Quinn Fazio Goodchild, according to the report. Thor Equities Group has picked up 11 industrial properties in Savannah, Georgia, for an undisclosed price, Commercial Observer reported on Wednesday. The properties sit on 27 acres and have a...

