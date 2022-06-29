Switch Omitted Financial Info On $11B Merger, Investors Say

By Charlie Innis (June 29, 2022, 1:00 PM EDT) -- A pair of stockholders claimed in separate lawsuits that data center operator Switch Inc. didn't disclose key financial information about a proposed $11 billion go-private deal with investment firms DigitalBridge and IFM Investors. The shareholders, Denise Redfield and Marc Waterman, filed suit against Switch and its board of directors on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. They asked the New York federal court to pause the deal, or, in the event that the company closes the transaction, to rescind it. In similarly argued complaints, they accused Switch of filing a misleading proxy statement about the potential merger, saying the document fails to include...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS