Calif. To Extend Gaming Compacts With Dozens Of Tribes

By Lauren Berg (June 29, 2022, 10:00 PM EDT) -- California will extend gambling agreements with more than two dozen Native American tribes in the state, according to a U.S. Department of the Interior notice set to publish in the Federal Register on Friday, including five tribes that have accused the Golden State of bad faith gaming negotiations. The state and tribes have agreed to extend the expiration date of their existing gaming compacts to Dec. 31, 2023, according to the Interior Department notice, which was released Wednesday ahead of its publication Friday. Among the tribes given an extension are the Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians of California, Chemehuevi Indian...

