NJ Panel Upholds Workers' Comp Premium Settlement

By Josh Liberatore (June 30, 2022, 2:46 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appellate panel upheld an order forcing a construction company to honor its settlement with a Hartford unit over allegations of insurance fraud, agreeing with a lower court that supposed COVID-19 hardships aren't enough to excuse the company's obligations under the doctrine of impossibility. In an unpublished opinion Wednesday, a two-judge panel said Hartford Underwriters Insurance Co. can enforce a $425,000 consent judgment against Arch-Concept Construction Inc. for the company's failure to pay quarterly installments as required by the sides' settlement agreement. Hartford had accused the New Jersey-based construction company of fudging payroll numbers and misrepresenting employee information to...

