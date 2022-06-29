FCC Republican Calls On Smartphone Giants To Dump TikTok

By Christopher Cole (June 29, 2022, 2:47 PM EDT) -- A Republican on the Federal Communications Commission called on Apple and Google to pull the TikTok app from smartphones after a deluge of reports laying out the Chinese-owned app's data-snooping risks to Americans. ByteDance Ltd.'s sharing platform is "not just another video app" Commissioner Brendan Carr warned Tuesday in a Twitter post, calling on the iPhone and Android developers to remove TikTok because its "sheep's clothing" glosses over the surreptitious collection of data on users' devices. "It harvests swaths of sensitive data that new reports show are being accessed in Beijing," the commissioner tweeted. Carr posted a letter he sent June...

