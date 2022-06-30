NY AG Blames Gunmakers For 'Ghost Gun' Violence Crisis

By Lauren Berg (June 29, 2022, 11:38 PM EDT) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday sued 10 national gun distributors, accusing them of selling illegal firearm parts needed to make untraceable "ghost guns" that end up in the hands of people who commit violent crimes. New York is dealing with a gun violence crisis that is partly attributable to an influx of so-called ghost guns that are homemade and unserialized, but those illegal weapons are made possible by gun companies who sell "unfinished" firearms without a background check, according to the complaint filed in New York State Supreme Court. Even though these "unfinished" products are sold for the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS