Judge Won't Pause Laos' Suit Over Failed Casino Venture

By Caroline Simson (June 29, 2022, 8:50 PM EDT) -- An Idaho court on Wednesday refused to pause litigation filed by the government of Laos seeking to enforce $3.7 million in arbitral awards stemming from a dispute over an ill-fated gambling venture, despite an ongoing appeal and subsequent arbitration that may offset the awards. U.S. Court of International Trade Judge Claire R. Kelly, sitting by designation, concluded that there was no risk of her enforcing the awards issued against Sanum Investments Ltd. and Lao Holdings NV before a Singapore appeals court decides whether to annul them. Nor would any potential awards issued by two investment treaty tribunals considering $365 million in...

