Kanye West Sued Over Unauthorized Samples On 'Donda 2'

By Greg Lamm (June 30, 2022, 5:43 PM EDT) -- A song on Kanye West's most recent album "Donda 2" features 22 unauthorized samples from the popular 1980s house music song "Move Your Body," according to a copyright infringement case filed in New York federal court. In an 11-page complaint filed Wednesday, Ultra International Music Publishing accuses the rapper and record producer of knowingly sampling "Move Your Body" on West's song "Flowers" without authorization or payment to Ultra or Chicago-native Marshall Jefferson, a pioneer in house and techno music who wrote the song in 1986. Ultra also is suing Alex Klein, the co-creator of the Stem Player, and his London-based company...

