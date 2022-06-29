Ex-Mich. Gov. Claims No Memory On Aspects Of Flint Crisis

By Cara Salvatore (June 29, 2022, 11:36 PM EDT) -- A Michigan jury watched recorded testimony from former Gov. Rick Snyder on Wednesday in which he repeatedly said he does "not recall" whether he was told various pieces of information surrounding the Flint water crisis, and also said he "feels terrible" the crisis happened. The former governor's testimony in a trial that began in February had been long awaited by both sides in the case in which four children say contractors Veolia North America LLC and Lockwood Andrews & Newnam bear partial responsibility for their lead poisoning. The city's switch from Lake Huron to Flint River water in the spring of...

