NJ High Court Restores Union Carbide Asbestos Verdict

By Clark Mindock (June 30, 2022, 3:05 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Thursday reinstated a $2.38 million verdict against a Dow Chemical unit in an asbestos liability case, finding the company didn't do enough to warn employees about its product risks by telling employers and hoping the message trickled down. A divided court said that precedent on asbestos in the workplace has long held that asbestos manufacturers like Dow unit Union Carbide have a "dual duty" to provide adequate warnings of the risks of its products both to the employer and its employees. The court said that precedent establishes a climate in which workers are given the...

