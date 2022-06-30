SPLC Objections To ICE Facility Report Found 'Unconvincing'

By Rae Ann Varona (June 30, 2022, 7:43 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Thursday denied the Southern Poverty Law Center's bid to reject a court-appointed monitor report on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's compliance with an order to improve detainee attorney access, saying the monitor's findings were sufficient. U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly said in her 13-page opinion that the SPLC's arguments objecting to the special monitor's findings were "unconvincing" and that while there were some deficiencies in the monitor's report, none were fatal to the findings that each of the four ICE detention facilities was in compliance with requirements of the order. "The special monitor impermissibly went further than...

