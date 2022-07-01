Copyright Office Says News Biz Needs Aggregators

By Andrew Karpan (July 1, 2022, 4:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Copyright Office has come down against the idea of extending any new copyright protections for news organizations that complain about online aggregators stealing their content, claiming any changes would "likely be ineffective so long as publishers depend on news aggregators for discoverability." In a nearly 60-page report dropped Thursday, the office defended the current regime of copyright protections as more than enough to protect the content of news publishers on the internet and recommended that lawmakers steer clear of the kinds of changes to copyright law that have made headlines in Europe. "The office does not recommend adopting additional...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS