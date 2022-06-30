New York Youth Club Hits Ch. 11 Over Sex Abuse Claims

By Vince Sullivan (June 30, 2022, 12:20 PM EDT) -- The 138-year-old Madison Square Boys & Girls Club Inc. filed for Chapter 11 protection in New York court to deal with nearly 150 claims of sexual abuse against the organization and has asked the court to suspend the bankruptcy case to allow for mediation to begin immediately. In initial filings made in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York late Wednesday, Madison said the abuse claims against it were mostly filed during a reopening of the filing window enacted under the Childhood Victims Act in New York, resulting in 88 lawsuits with 149 individual claimants. Unable to...

