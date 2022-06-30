DC Circ. Pauses Landowners' Spire Eminent Domain Fight

By Morgan Conley (June 30, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit agreed to hold off on considering whether the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission should have explicitly limited a St. Louis-area pipeline's eminent domain authority while the agency carries out a court-ordered reconsideration of the project. In an order Wednesday, the D.C. Circuit granted FERC's request for the appellate court to put the dispute on ice until the agency completes its review of a new construction permit application submitted by Spire STL Pipeline LLC. The landowners are challenging aspects of a FERC order that allowed the now-completed $286 million, 65-mile natural gas pipeline that serves the St. Louis area to...

