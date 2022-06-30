DOJ Charges 3 Fla. Men With Running $100M Crypto Scheme

By Charlie Innis (June 30, 2022, 9:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday it charged three men who ran a purported hedge fund in Florida with wire fraud and securities fraud for allegedly generating $100 million in a cryptocurrency-based Ponzi scheme. Along with the DOJ's indictment, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission hit Emerson Pires, Flavio Goncalves, Joshua Nicholas and their company Empires Consulting Corp. with parallel suits in Florida district court. The SEC claimed they raised over $40 million and the CFTC alleged they pooled at least $41.6 million from investors in the scheme, according to the complaints. The agencies...

