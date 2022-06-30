Justices Tell Courts To Review Gun Control Laws In 4 States

By Y. Peter Kang (June 30, 2022, 8:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday vacated three lower federal appellate courts' four decisions affirming gun control laws in California, Hawaii, Maryland and New Jersey, and told the courts to reexamine the cases in light of the high court's recent landmark expansion of gun ownership rights. The nation's highest court issued four so-called grant-vacate-remand orders, telling the Ninth Circuit to reconsider two cases that affirmed gun control laws in California and Hawaii. The justices also "remanded for further consideration" a pair of Third Circuit and Fourth Circuit cases that challenged gun control laws in New Jersey and Maryland, respectively. The high...

