Triller Makes Confidential SEC Filing In Preparing To Go Public

By Elaine Briseño (June 30, 2022, 7:29 PM EDT) -- Triller Inc., which offers a popular video app, announced Thursday it had filed a confidential draft registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as part of its preparations to become a publicly traded company. For now, the company is mum on its exact plans, simply saying in a Thursday statement that it has submitted a confidential Form S-1 filing with the SEC "relating to the proposed public listing of its Class A common stock." Triller spokesman Brian O'Shaughnessy told Law360 Thursday that the company was not commenting on the news beyond what was in the short, five sentence statement....

