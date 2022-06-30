IP Forecast: Apple Foe Looks To Revive Axed $308M Verdict

By Andrew Karpan (June 30, 2022, 8:18 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit next week will consider whether a Texas federal judge made the right call in throwing out a patent-holding company's $308.5 million jury verdict against Apple by using a rarely invoked rule meant to punish slow-walking applications at the patent office. A Sugar Land, Texas-based company called Personalized Media Communications on July 7 will contend that U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap radically expanded a concept in patent law called the prosecution laches doctrine, which lets defendants challenge patents based on an "unreasonable and unexplained delay" in between the time the patent was filed and when it was issued by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS