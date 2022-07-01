Bank Wins Private Jet Battle Against No-Show Former Exec

By Grace Dixon (July 1, 2022, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge leveled $4.3 million default judgments against a former real estate executive, his spouse and an entity the executive created to transfer ownership of a jet he is accused of buying with stolen company funds. U.S. District Judge Timothy S. Hillman approved a trio of default judgments against former real estate firm SBK Holdings president Edgar Sargsyan, Elina Sargsyan and 999 Private Jet LLC on Thursday in UniBank's favor after the couple and their corporate entity failed to respond to allegations that they defaulted on refinancing payments secured by an allegedly ill-gotten 1997 Gulfstream. Although 999 Private Jet's...

