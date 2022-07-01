Real Estate Rumors: Google, DRA, Salter Brothers

By Andrew McIntyre (July 1, 2022, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Google's cloud computing unit has subleased 300,000 square feet in San Francisco's SoMa neighborhood, The San Francisco Business Times reported Friday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The tech giant is subleasing space at 510 Townsend from fintech firm Stripe, and the deal marks the largest sublease or new lease in San Francisco since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the report. A venture of DRA Advisors and CP Group has picked up a Miami office tower for roughly $163 million, Commercial Observer reported Friday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The deal is for Miami Tower,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS