Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Coach Gets 30 Months In Longest 'Varsity Blues' Term

By Chris Villani (July 1, 2022, 11:20 AM EDT) -- Former Georgetown University tennis coach Gordon Ernst received the longest sentence in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case Friday, as a federal judge handed down a two-and-a half year term for the "egregious" conduct of reeling in at least $3.5 million in bribes.

Considered the most prolific among the coaches who worked with scheme ringleader William "Rick" Singer, Ernst allegedly accepted millions in exchange for passing off wealthy children as recruited tennis athletes in order to grease their admission to the selective university.

Ernst operated his own bribery side hustle, the government claimed, at least three times cutting deals directly with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!