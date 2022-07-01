Ex-Coach Gets 30 Months In Longest 'Varsity Blues' Term

By Chris Villani (July 1, 2022, 11:20 AM EDT) -- Former Georgetown University tennis coach Gordon Ernst received the longest sentence in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case Friday, as a federal judge handed down a two-and-a half year term for the "egregious" conduct of reeling in at least $3.5 million in bribes. Considered the most prolific among the coaches who worked with scheme ringleader William "Rick" Singer, Ernst allegedly accepted millions in exchange for passing off wealthy children as recruited tennis athletes in order to grease their admission to the selective university. Ernst operated his own bribery side hustle, the government claimed, at least three times cutting deals directly with...

