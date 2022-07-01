Atlantic City Casino Workers Reach Tentative Labor Pact

By Parker Purifoy (July 1, 2022, 7:37 PM EDT) -- Atlantic City's largest casino workers' union announced Friday that it reached a tentative agreement with four casino resorts, averting a strike of some 4,500 employees ahead of the July Fourth holiday weekend. UNITE HERE said it had reached a tentative agreement with Borgata, operated by MGM Resorts, and Caesars, Harrah's and Tropicana, run by Caesars Entertainment. The agreement will be sent to union members for a ratification vote, according to the announcement. A deal was not reached with the Hard Rock Casino, however, and employees at that property are slated to walk off the job beginning Sunday. In June, UNITE HERE...

