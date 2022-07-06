NY Hotel Sex Trafficking Suit Dropped As Fla. Case Settles

By Joyce Hanson (July 6, 2022, 6:12 PM EDT) -- Two women who say they were victims of sex trafficking at hotels in New York and Florida have resolved their separate federal court suits claiming that Choice, Wyndham and other hospitality companies repeatedly failed to stop incidents that violated the Trafficking Victims Protection Act. A woman who goes by the initials S.J. and had sued brand managers Choice Hotels Corp. and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts LLC in New York agreed to discontinue her case on Friday. S.J.'s action and all cross-claims between the companies were dismissed with prejudice, "without costs to either party as against the other," according to the notice....

