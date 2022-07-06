Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NY Hotel Sex Trafficking Suit Dropped As Fla. Case Settles

By Joyce Hanson (July 6, 2022, 6:12 PM EDT) -- Two women who say they were victims of sex trafficking at hotels in New York and Florida have resolved their separate federal court suits claiming that Choice, Wyndham and other hospitality companies repeatedly failed to stop incidents that violated the Trafficking Victims Protection Act.

A woman who goes by the initials S.J. and had sued brand managers Choice Hotels Corp. and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts LLC in New York agreed to discontinue her case on Friday. S.J.'s action and all cross-claims between the companies were dismissed with prejudice, "without costs to either party as against the other," according to the notice....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!