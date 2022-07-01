Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Court Confirms Monster's $175M Arbitral Win In Bang TM Row

By Andrew Karpan (July 1, 2022, 8:48 PM EDT) -- A Florida company behind the Bang brand of energy drinks has lost its attempt in California federal court to undo a $175 million trademark win in arbitration for sports drink giant Monster and a small company that sells orange juice under the name Orange Bang.

In a brief, three-page ruling Thursday, U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer admitted there was very little she could do now about the win Monster's lawyers scored from a California arbitrator named Bruce Isaacs back in April. Monster had teamed up with a small family-owned business called Orange Bang Inc., which had once settled a trademark dispute with Bang...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!