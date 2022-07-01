Court Confirms Monster's $175M Arbitral Win In Bang TM Row

By Andrew Karpan (July 1, 2022, 8:48 PM EDT) -- A Florida company behind the Bang brand of energy drinks has lost its attempt in California federal court to undo a $175 million trademark win in arbitration for sports drink giant Monster and a small company that sells orange juice under the name Orange Bang. In a brief, three-page ruling Thursday, U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer admitted there was very little she could do now about the win Monster's lawyers scored from a California arbitrator named Bruce Isaacs back in April. Monster had teamed up with a small family-owned business called Orange Bang Inc., which had once settled a trademark dispute with Bang...

