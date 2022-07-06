Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cooper & Dunham Accused Of Botching Water Balloon Case

By Bill Wichert (July 6, 2022, 8:50 PM EDT) -- Cooper & Dunham LLP and a former firm attorney have been accused of providing shoddy representation to the Garden State business behind the "As Seen On TV" slogan with respect to patent-related issues, purportedly leading in one case to a roughly $30 million judgment against it over water balloon products.

In a legal malpractice complaint pulled into New Jersey federal court on Friday, "As Seen On TV" product maker Telebrands Corp. and one of its affiliates, Bulbhead.com LLC, said former Cooper & Dunham attorney Robert Maldonado gave them negligent advice regarding whether their water balloon and skin care products violated patents...

