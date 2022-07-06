NY, NJ To Split Hudson Tunnel, Bridge Projects Cost

By Grace Dixon (July 6, 2022, 3:56 PM EDT) -- New York and New Jersey will split the remaining costs after federal funding of constructing a train tunnel under the Hudson River and replacing the Portal North Bridge in the first phase of the states' railway investment initiative. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy inked an agreement on Tuesday kicking off phase one of the Gateway Program and committing a combined $772.4 million toward replacing the Portal North Bridge. The memorandum the pair signed details the sources and timing of funding for the projects, mandated under the Gateway Development Commission Act, the bistate legislation behind a...

