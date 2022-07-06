Calif. Court Overturns Trump-Era Endangered Species Rules

By Caleb Symons (July 6, 2022, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A California federal court overturned on Tuesday several steps that the Trump administration took to weaken the Endangered Species Act, after the government last year cited "substantial concerns" with those measures and said it intended either to revise or rescind them. In his ruling, U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar said the Biden administration had not "evinced any desire to keep the 2019 [rules] intact," even though federal officials asked him to remand the Trump-era policies for potential tweaks instead of vacating them outright. Judge Tigar said his decision will not cause any undue disruptions, Judge Tigar found, rejecting the claims...

