WTO Expects To Rule On US Security Tariffs By Year's End

By Alex Lawson (July 6, 2022, 5:54 PM EDT) -- The World Trade Organization panel overseeing a series of legal challenges to Trump-era national security tariffs on steel and aluminum expects to issue its ruling before the year is out, according to WTO documents circulated this week. While many countries have struck deals to soften the U.S. tariffs first imposed by former President Donald Trump in 2018, WTO cases from half a dozen countries have proceeded along, intermittently delayed by technical complexities and the COVID-19 pandemic. In a series of brief notices published Monday, the panel overseeing the lingering disputes said that WTO members should expect a ruling "no earlier than...

