Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3rd Circ. Asked To Wait For Pa. Panels On COVID Coverage

By Hope Patti (July 6, 2022, 3:10 PM EDT) -- A group of Pennsylvania businesses seeking coverage for their pandemic-related losses asked the Third Circuit to pause its consideration of several appeals, saying the Superior Court of Pennsylvania and state Supreme Court should weigh in first on issues surrounding COVID-19 coverage.

In a motion filed Tuesday, policyholders in nine of 14 cases consolidated for appeal argued that the court should stay the appeals pending a final ruling in Ungarean v. CNA et al. and MacMiles v. Erie Insurance Exchange. The appeals hinge on Pennsylvania law and whether there needs to be a physical alteration of an insured's property to trigger coverage,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!