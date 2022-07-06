3rd Circ. Asked To Wait For Pa. Panels On COVID Coverage

By Hope Patti (July 6, 2022, 3:10 PM EDT) -- A group of Pennsylvania businesses seeking coverage for their pandemic-related losses asked the Third Circuit to pause its consideration of several appeals, saying the Superior Court of Pennsylvania and state Supreme Court should weigh in first on issues surrounding COVID-19 coverage. In a motion filed Tuesday, policyholders in nine of 14 cases consolidated for appeal argued that the court should stay the appeals pending a final ruling in Ungarean v. CNA et al. and MacMiles v. Erie Insurance Exchange. The appeals hinge on Pennsylvania law and whether there needs to be a physical alteration of an insured's property to trigger coverage,...

